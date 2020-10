Hurricane Zeta: Closings & Delays

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hurricane Zeta prompted closings and delays in our area. This is the latest list from Alabama News Network. We will be updating this list, so check back often.

SCHOOLS:

Elmore County Schools – Closed Thursday

Montgomery Public Schools – Closed Thursday

Pike County Schools – Early Dismissal at 1:00PM Wednesday

Pike Road Schools – Delayed Two Hours Thursday

Prattville Christian Academy – Delayed Until 10:00AM Thursday

Troy City Schools – Early Dismissal at 1:00PM Wednesday

Troy University – No Evening Classes on Wednesday