Montgomery Community Centers Opening as Hurricane Zeta Storm Shelters

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery community centers will serve as Safer Places/storm shelters overnight as Tropical Storm Zeta passes through central Alabama. The City of Montgomery will open Sheridan Heights Community Center (3501 Faro Drive) and the Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center (604 Augusta Avenue) at 9 p.m. Wednesday to the those in need of a safe place during the storm.

Cots and masks will be provided on-site. However, Montgomery City-County EMA suggests residents bring sleeping bags and pillows. Pets will be allowed, as long as they are in carriers.

For more information, please contact Montgomery City-County Emergency Operations Center at (334) 625-4181.