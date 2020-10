by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for your help in finding Laahban Stillwell.

She is 16 years old with a tattoo on her middle chest area. She is 5’6″ and 125 pounds.

Stillwell was last seen on October 26 wearing a gray sweat suit in the area of Carmichael Road at around 6:00 p.m.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 320-6888 or call 911.