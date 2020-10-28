River Region Prepares for Hurricane Zeta

by Jerome Jones

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

Officials are not taking the storm lightly and want to have all emergency personnel in place before the storm hits.

Zeta is expected to impact our area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Emergency management officials say having a plan in place is essential to staying safe during the storm.

The potential for flash flooding in low lying area’s is a concern.

Officials say a charged cell phone, and a weather radio for audible alerts overnight are essential to safety.

Power outages are possible and working flashlights spread throughout the home are recommended.

Important documents like identification , and medications should be placed together in an easily accessible place.

Safer Place Shelters are open in Montgomery starting at 9pm Wednesday.

The locations are the Sheridan Heights Community Center, 3501 Faro Dr. Montgomery, and Montgomery Therapeutic Center, 604 Augusta Ave.

Mask and cots will be provided and pets must be in carriers.