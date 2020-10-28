Troy University Cancelling Classes Due to Hurricane Zeta Safety Concerns

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University has announced that all in-person evening classes and activities will be canceled at 5pm Wednesday. The school will remain open until 5pm. The university says this change is for the safety of students, faculty, and staff due to the forecast of Hurricane Zeta. This is for ALL Troy University campuses in Alabama.

On-campus residents may shelter in place in their residence halls. We encourage all students, faculty and staff to monitor weather conditions and be alert for rapidly changing conditions. — Troy University (@TROYUnews) October 28, 2020

For the Troy campus: The Trojan Center will remain open through the night for any students seeking shelter from the storm. University officials encourage students living off-campus to seek shelter due to the potential for tropical storm force winds and a marginal risk for tornadoes. On-campus residents may shelter in place in their residence halls.

University officials also urge students, faculty, and staff to monitor weather conditions and be alert for rapidly changing conditions. All students and employees should ensure that they have set up their accounts to receive emergency notifications via SMS (text messaging) by visiting sos.troy.edu and selecting the Login link.

Normal operations are currently set to resume Thursday morning.