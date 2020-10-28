Zeta Moves Through The Area Tonight

by Shane Butler



Zeta will move through our area later this evening into early Thursday. The most significant impact will be strong winds areawide. Strongest wind gust of 50 to 70 mph will be more likely west of I-65 and over places like Grove Hill, Selma, Demopolis, Marion, and Clanton. Most spots along and just east of I-65 can expect 50-60 mph wind gust. Winds with this system are likely to down trees and cause power outages. We can’t rule out a few spin up tornadoes, especially over areas east of the circulation center. Rainfall will be heavy and rainfall amount will range between 2 to 4 inches. A few spots could go a little higher but since the tropical system is moving fast, widespread flooding isn’t likely. All this active weather will be taking place between 7:00 tonight and 5:00 AM Thursday. The peak time period will run between 9pm Wednesday and 3AM Thursday. We encourage you to have cell phones charged up and a way to receive warning information. You can still download our weather app. Just go to the app store and search ANN Weather.