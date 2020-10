ADPH Partners with Eastdale Mall in Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

by Kay McCabe

The Alabama Department of Public Health partnered with Eastdale Mall to hold a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

The five minute process included residents driving in, giving their background information, and getting the flu shot. ADPH officials are encouraging all Alabamians to get their flu shot as it will keep more families healthy and safe.

For more information visit here.