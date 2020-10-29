Downed Trees Leave U.S. Highway 82 Closed West of Prattville

by Jerome Jones

As Hurricane Zeta moved through Alabama, it left behind many problems. In Autauga County, one of the biggest problems involved U.S. Highway 82.

The highway, which is the main artery between the Montgomery-Prattville area and Tuscaloosa, had to be closed before dawn because of three large trees which covered the road. The trees contained live power lines.

County leaders say there are dozens, if not hundreds of downed trees throughout Autauga County. It will take some time to get them all cleared.