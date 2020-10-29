Family Halloween Events You Can Enjoy in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled many Halloween events in our area, and some families are planning to skip the traditional trick-or-treating this year. But there are still ways you and your children can celebrate the holiday.

In Montgomery, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-through trick-or-treating event on Halloween. It will be at Garrett Coliseum from 4-7 p.m. It’s designed for children ages 1-11.

The Montgomery Police Department is sponsoring two events on Halloween. A “Festival of Frights” will be held at police headquarters, 320 N. Ripley Street in downtown. It will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It is drive-through.

The Montgomery Police Department is also holding a drive-through Fall Festival at the Department of Public Safety South Central location, 3003 East South Boulevard. It runs from 6-8 p.m.