Kimber Manufacturing Moving Its Headquarters from New York to Troy

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. gunmaker Kimber Manufacturing has announced it will move its headquarters from New York to Troy.

As Alabama News Network has reported, the company had already made an expansion plan into Troy with a design, engineering and manufacturing facility.

The company says it will have 366 workers in Troy, with a $38 million investment.

“After a carefully planned shift of leadership, R&D and manufacturing resources, Kimber has made substantial progress in the transition to its new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Troy, Alabama,” the company said in a news release.

“The final step in completing this new facility is adding staff across all departments. Kimber’s new headquarters is situated on 80+ acres with more than 225,000 square-feet of space and is now home to industry-leading design engineering, product management and manufacturing capabilities,” the company said.

“After an exhaustive search, Troy was chosen for a multitude of reasons including its proximity to top-tier engineering schools as well as gun- and business-friendly support from the city of Troy and the great state of Alabama. Kimber’s Alabama expansion is well ahead of schedule, having filled hundreds of its planned Troy-based positions,” the company said.

Kimber says it’s looking to hire CNC technicians, machinists, quality control specialists, lean technicians, design engineers, compliance analysts, customer service representatives, materials planners, maintenance technicians, finishing operators and assembly technicians.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at https://www.kimberamerica.com/careers.