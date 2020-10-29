Maxwell’s 908th Airlift Wing Unveils ASU Nose Art

by Kay McCabe

Maxwell’s 908th Airlift Wing unveiled its new nose art with Alabama State University’s artwork.

Senior leaders from both ASU and Maxwell’s 908th joined to host the unveiling ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“This aircraft is now going to be known as the ASU plane and this plane is going to go all around the world. So people are going to know and see ASU all around the world,” Wing Commander, Col. Craig Drescher says.

ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., says, “For our University to be honored on Oct. 29 by having the nose of one of its aircraft decorated with ASU artwork and the aircraft named for the University is a tangible example of our growing partnership.”

ASU joins Troy, Auburn, and Alabama for universities in the state with aircraft names.