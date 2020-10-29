Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that killed one person this morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., police and fire medics responded to the area of East South Boulevard and Boneparte Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash that involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

In the pickup, police say the driver had life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The passenger, Gertha Abernathy, 57, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

Police say their investigation shows the driver of the pickup was traveling westbound on East South Boulevard when the SUV hit the truck’s passenger side.

Police say no charges are anticipated. This is the 17th traffic fatality of 2020 in Montgomery.