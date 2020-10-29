Trinity Wins Class 3A Volleyball State Championship

by Adam Solomon

BIRMINGHAM – Trinity hadn’t won a state volleyball championship since 1994.

That drought ended Thursday.

The Wildcats (24-8) defeated Plainview of Rainsville 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 at the Birmingham Crossplex’s Bill Harris Arena in the Class 3A championship match. Coach Sarah Dubberly’s squad won the school’s first state volleyball title since 1994.

“This is such a special group,” Dubberly said. “It’s truly incredible they were able to do it.”

Tournament MVP Addison Cherry handed out 42 assists for Trinity, while Mary Elizabeth Hill had 15 kills and Emma Moody added 12 kills. Senior libero Jackie Miller led the defense with 20 digs.

Jocelyn Hatfield paced Plainview (29-20) with 10 kills and eight digs, and Allie Price had 17 assists and 11 digs. Abby McGee added 15 digs.

The Bears, coached by first-year head coach and Plainview alum Kaci Kirk, fell one victory shy of winning the school’s first volleyball state championship and advanced to the championship round for the first time in school history.

“It hurts to lose,” Kirk said, “but to make it to the finals and to compete on this stage was amazing.”

CLASS 3A ALL STATE-TOURNEY TEAM

Addison Cherry, Trinity Presbyterian (MVP); Emma Moody, Trinity Presbyterian; Mary Elizabeth Hill, Trinity Presbyterian; Jocelyn Hatfield, Plainview; Ali Price, Plainview; Abby McGee, Plainview.