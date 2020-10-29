What the Tech? Admit It, You Don’t Ever Read the Terms of Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

Admit it, you’ve lied on the internet or in the app stores. I imagine all of us have at some point if we’re visiting a website, signing up for a service, buying a phone, or downloading an app. “Did you read and agree to the Terms of Service”.

Some of those terms would take over an hour to read and even longer to understand.

Fortunately, someone will and pass the information on to you.

Terms of Service; Didn’t Read, is a website created by a group of people who cut through the legalese to help fix what they call “the biggest lie on the web”. The site reviews privacy agreements and terms of popular apps and websites.

Google, YouTube, Facebook, Wikipedia, Twitter, pornhub, and many others. The key parts or the ones we need to know about are highlighted with thumbs up or down, or a red x meaning it’s very serious.

And each site or service gets a grade. Class A treats you and your data fairly, class E: means you should have serious concerns.

For example, the Facebook terms you agreed to, gives them the right to use any content you share, such as name, photos, posts, for advertising and offers, without any compensation to you.

Other sites read your private messages. The project claims Twitter tracks users, even if they ask it not to. CNN’s app may collect your device fingerprint.

Terms like these are fairly common and if you don’t agree, you can’t use them. If you don’t agree with Apple’s terms of service, you can return the phone. In other words, take it or leave it.

There’s also a browser plugin that will notify you immediately if visiting a website with troublesome terms.

If you’re worried about what companies can do with your information, it’s a good place to check before lying and saying you read and agree to the terms.