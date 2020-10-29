Zeta is Out of Here, Expect Improving Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Hurricane Zeta moved across Alabama overnight, causing widespread tree and power issues across the area. Zeta is now pushing over into Georgia, which means our weather is improving today. We are starting off with with clouds, areas of rain, and gusty winds, but the sky becomes partly sunny today with highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Much drier and cooler air rolls into Alabama behind the departing Zeta tonight, and our Friday promises to be a delightful day with ample sunshine and a high in the upper 60s. For the rest of Halloween weekend, we should see more sun than clouds both days with highs over the weekend in the low to mid 70s, with lows in the 48-54 degree range…right at seasonal averages to end October and start November.

FALL BACK TIME: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and we Fall Back onto Standard Time Sunday morning. You’ll need to see those clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night. Sunset time for Montgomery Sunday afternoon is 4:54p CST.

THE FIRST WEEK OF NOVEMBER: For now most of the week looks dry with noticeably cooler air settling into the state by early next week. Highs should be in the 60s while lows in the 30s and 40s should be common much of the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan