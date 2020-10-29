Zeta Long Gone; Cooler With Plentiful Sun Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Post-tropical Zeta is already exiting the United States into the western Atlantic late Thursday afternoon. The storm certainly left a mark in our area, with widespread power outages and downed trees. A cold front moved through our area today, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Winds remain breezy behind the front, and that continues this evening. Temperatures fall to around 60° by 7PM, and fall into the low 50s by 11PM. Expect overnight lows near 50° under a partly cloudy sky, with some lingering clouds wrapping around the backside of the exiting front.

Fall-like weather continues Friday and beyond. Friday looks quite mild, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There may be some clouds lingering early in the morning, but expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds remain out of the north near 10 mph. Friday night looks even cooler than Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The “Halloweekend” weather looks rather nice, with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Expect plenty of sun each day, though there’s a tiny chance for a stray shower or two Sunday as another cold front pushes through. The front drops Sunday night’s lows well into the 40s.

Mainly sunny and dry weather continues early next week and beyond. Monday’s high temperatures take a step back thanks to Sunday’s front. They warm to around 70 degrees. Election day looks sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Mid 70s return Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday and Friday might be a bit cloudy, but still look rain-free right now. Lows fall into the 40s and 50s each night over the week ahead, so it will certainly feel like Fall.