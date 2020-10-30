A Much Cooler Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

FINE FALL FRIDAY: Drier and cooler air settled into Alabama overnight, and our Friday promises to be a delightful day of weather. Now we some clouds this morning, but those will give way to ample sunshine by this afternoon. It remains breezy at times and noticeably cooler as highs today will be in the 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the upper 40s by the final whistle.

TOMORROW/SUNDAY: For Halloween weekend, we should see more sun than clouds both days with highs over the weekend in the low 70s Saturday with mid-70s Sunday. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the mid 40s, followed by low 50s Sunday. And we will note, there will be more clouds later Sunday as another front moves through the state, but limited moisture means we are not expecting any rain with it.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow, Auburn hosts LSU (2:30p CT kickoff) at Jordan Hare Stadium. The sky will be sunny; about 71 degrees at kickoff, mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host Mississippi State tomorrow night (6:00p CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

FALL BACK TIME: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and we Fall Back onto Standard Time Sunday morning. You’ll need to see those clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night. Sunset time for Montgomery Sunday afternoon is 4:54p CST.

MORE TROPICAL MISCHIEF: Shower activity associated with a large area of unsettled weather over the Lesser Antilles and the eastern Caribbean Sea has become a little more concentrated this evening. Conditions are expected to be conducive for development of this disturbance during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the time the system reaches the western Caribbean Sea early next week. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.If this system develops it would be Eta.

THE FIRST WEEK OF NOVEMBER: For now most of the week looks dry with even cooler air moving into the state early in the week. Highs should be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, with 70s the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s early in the week, and our coldest morning looks to be Tuesday, when mid and upper 30s are expected with perhaps some areas of patchy frost. The rest of the week, should feature upper 40s and lower 50s at night.

Have a very happy and safe Halloween!!!

Ryan