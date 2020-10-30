AG Steve Marshall Issues Guidance for Voters Contracting COVID-19 Leading Up to Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall issued guidance for Alabama voters who contract COVID-19 in the days leading up to the November 3, general election. Under the guidance, a voter who has tested positive for COVID-19 on or after October 29, and for that reason cannot vote in person, may be able to cast an emergency absentee ballot, as provided for in existing Alabama law.

The guidance, linked below, explains the process by which a voter with COVID-19 may obtain, complete, and submit an emergency absentee voter ballot.

Link to Attorney General COVID-19 Voting Guidance.