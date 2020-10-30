ALEA Cancels Missing Child Alert For Missing Indiana Sisters

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement agency has canceled the missing child alert for the two kids who were taken from Indiana and later seen in Elmore County.

12-year-old Savanna Mills and 10-year-old Racheal Mills were taken from their home in Sheridan, Indiana on October 24th.

They were believed to be with the mother, Dona Garcia, who did not have custody of the sisters. Alabama News Network has reached out to authorities in Sheridan Indiana for more information. Stay with Alabama News Network on-air and online for the latest developments of this story.