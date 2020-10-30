Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers’ biggest game of the season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days. #1 ranked Clemson plays Boston College on Saturday, but has a game against Notre Dame on Nov. 7. The Fighting Irish are currently ranked #4.

The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. He led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season.

