Former Mayor Strange Joins Mayor Reed in Final Plea for MPS Funding

by Kay McCabe

On Friday, Oct. 30, former Mayor Todd Strange and current Mayor Steven Reed, met at city hall to give a final plea to voters to vote for MPS funding on election day.

The two say funding MPS schools will benefit students, improve schools, and enhance the city’s narrative. Mayor Reed says gaining the communities trust is a vital part in encouraging voters to vote ‘yes’.

Amendment 382 can be found on the back of ballots, polls open at 7 AM on Tuesday.