Mainly Sunny And Dry Halloween Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy Friday morning across Alabama, but the clouds mixed out by the afternoon. Abundant sunshine filled the sky after midday, but temperatures only warmed into the 60s Friday afternoon. Thanks to a clear sky Friday evening, temperatures quickly fall after sunset. Expect upper 50s by 7PM, and low 50s by 11PM. Certainly an evening for the long sleeves and jackets. Overnight lows range from the mid to upper 40s.

Halloween looks like a nice day, and a nice evening for the Trick-Or-Treaters. Afternoon highs look warmer, in the low to mid 70s under a mostly clear sky. Friday night remains milder, with lows in the mid 50s. Sunday features a partly cloudy sky and a chance for a stray shower early, as another cold front pushes through. Afternoon highs still reach the low to mid 70s.

Next week begins cooler post cold front, with Sunday night lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday’s high temperatures only warm into the 60s. Monday night lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s again. Election day looks a touch warmer, with highs in the low 70s and abundant sunshine. Tuesday night’s lows fall into the mid 40s. The rest of next week looks warmer and dry, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. Thursday and Friday may feature more clouds, but with sunshine still in the mix. We might see rain return to the forecast next weekend.