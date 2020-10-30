Pay It Forward: Jeannine Lee of Pike Road

by Jalea Brooks

Alabama News Network and The Vance Law Firm are honoring Jeannine Lee of Pike Road

Her military family has called a few places home. In every new community she wastes no time finding ways to get involved, whether it’s volunteering at her own grandkids’ school or with a youth group at Century Church in Montgomery.

Every week she also helps prepare and serve meals with the the Reality and Truth Ministry, an outreach group that caters to the homeless community.

In her free time, she’s known to add a sweet touch around the neighborhood, baking and delivering cookies and treats for her neighbors.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting Jeannine with $333. Thank you, Jeannine for all that you do!