Troy Man Killed in Crash on Highway 125

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, October 29, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Pike County man. Devin Whitcomb, 30, of Troy was killed when his 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and overturned.

Three passengers occupied the vehicle and all three were ejected. The two that survived were taken to a local hospital to be treated. Their injuries were non-life threatening. Whitcomb was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on AL 125 near mile marker 25. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.