TWINS: Governor Ivey Hosts Special Visitor at Governor’s Office

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey hosted a special visitor in the Governor’s office Friday.

Fourth grader Cate McGriff went viral on social media after her aunt posted a picture of Cate dressed as Ivey. On Friday, October 30, the governor invited the fourth grader to meet with her in the governor’s office.

@GovernorKayIvey my adorable niece is your mini-me for her school costume party! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6id08pENsR — Missy Carter (@MissyCarter) October 27, 2020

Governor Ivey shared with Cate how she was a intern for Governor Lurleen Wallace. She had the opportunity to sit behind the governor’s desk as young intern. Ivey asked if Cate wanted to sit behind the desk. They then recreated the governor’s own photo behind Governor Wallace’s desk.

Cate and Governor Ivey both wore their red power suits and Auburn masks.