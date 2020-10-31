A Mild Halloween Evening, But Another Cool-Down Late Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a nice Halloween day across central and south Alabama. Plenty of sunshine filled the sky, and it was a bit warmer. Most locations warmed into the 70s. This evening still looks nice for the Trick-Or-Treaters, with temperatures in the low 60s between 7 and 9PM. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday morning may feature a mostly cloudy sky. There could even be a few brief, stray, light showers as a cold front pushes through. Clouds clear quickly behind the front, with abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Afternoon highs could reach the 70s in most of our area. However, Sunday night looks much colder, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday remains cooler, with highs in some locations struggling to reach 60°. However, it looks like a near cloudless day with no rain. Monday night looks like the coldest over the next eight days, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Election day looks a bit warmer, with highs near 70°. The rest of the week looks warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday. Highs reach the mid 70s Thursday, and mid to upper 70s Friday. Thursday and Friday may feature a bit more cloudiness, but no rain.

A few showers appear possible next weekend, but a significant soaking of rain looks unlikely. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s Saturday, and upper 70s to possibly low 80s Sunday. Overnight lows looks milder by then, with upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday night.

Tropics:

Well, here we go again (sort of). Another tropical depression (number 29 of the season!!!) formed Saturday afternoon. It’s located in the central Caribbean Sea. It’s forecast to become Tropical Storm Eta on Sunday. That would set a new record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season. The five-day forecast track takes the storm into central America by the end of next week. So through five days, it’s not a threat to the United States. However, we aren’t totally in the clear from this storm just yet, so we’ll keep an eye on it.