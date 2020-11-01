AP Poll: Alabama Remains #2, Auburn Back at #24
The new Associated Press college football poll has been released. It has Alabama remaining at #2 behind Clemson, but not by much. In addition, Auburn has returned to the poll at #24 after the Tigers’ dominating win over LSU.
Top-ranked Clemson has 1,515 points and 33 first place points, compared to Alabama’s 1,513 and 29. Clemson played Saturday without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is out because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Alabama had a 41-0 blowout victory over Mississippi State to tighten the gap with Clemson.
Here is the complete poll:
- Clemson (7-0)
- Alabama (6-0)
- Ohio State (2-0)
- Notre Dame (6-0)
- Georgia (4-1)
- Cincinnati (5-0)
- Texas A&M (4-1)
- Florida (3-1)
- BYU (7-0)
- Wisconsin (1-0)
- Miami (FL) (5-1)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Indiana (2-0)
- Oklahoma State (4-1)
- Coastal Carolina (6-0)
- Marshall (5-0)
- Iowa State (4-2)
- SMU (6-1)
- Oklahoma (4-2)
- USC (o-o)
- Boise State (2-0)
- Texas (4-2)
- Michigan (1-1)
- Auburn (4-2)
- Liberty (6-0)
No other SEC team received votes.
There is bound to be a shakeup in the top 5 after next Saturday. That’s because #1 Clemson will play at #4 Notre Dame. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has already announced that Lawrence will miss the game as he recovers from COVID-19.