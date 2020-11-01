AP Poll: Alabama Remains #2, Auburn Back at #24

by Alabama News Network Staff

The new Associated Press college football poll has been released. It has Alabama remaining at #2 behind Clemson, but not by much. In addition, Auburn has returned to the poll at #24 after the Tigers’ dominating win over LSU.

Top-ranked Clemson has 1,515 points and 33 first place points, compared to Alabama’s 1,513 and 29. Clemson played Saturday without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is out because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Alabama had a 41-0 blowout victory over Mississippi State to tighten the gap with Clemson.

Here is the complete poll:

Clemson (7-0) Alabama (6-0) Ohio State (2-0) Notre Dame (6-0) Georgia (4-1) Cincinnati (5-0) Texas A&M (4-1) Florida (3-1) BYU (7-0) Wisconsin (1-0) Miami (FL) (5-1) Oregon (0-0) Indiana (2-0) Oklahoma State (4-1) Coastal Carolina (6-0) Marshall (5-0) Iowa State (4-2) SMU (6-1) Oklahoma (4-2) USC (o-o) Boise State (2-0) Texas (4-2) Michigan (1-1) Auburn (4-2) Liberty (6-0)

No other SEC team received votes.

There is bound to be a shakeup in the top 5 after next Saturday. That’s because #1 Clemson will play at #4 Notre Dame. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has already announced that Lawrence will miss the game as he recovers from COVID-19.