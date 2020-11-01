AP Poll: Alabama Remains #2, Auburn Back at #24

The new Associated Press college football poll has been released. It has Alabama remaining at #2 behind Clemson, but not by much. In addition, Auburn has returned to the poll at #24 after the Tigers’ dominating win over LSU.

Top-ranked Clemson has 1,515 points and 33 first place points, compared to Alabama’s 1,513 and 29. Clemson played Saturday without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is out because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Alabama had a 41-0 blowout victory over Mississippi State to tighten the gap with Clemson.

Here is the complete poll:

  1. Clemson (7-0)
  2. Alabama (6-0)
  3. Ohio State (2-0)
  4. Notre Dame (6-0)
  5. Georgia (4-1)
  6. Cincinnati (5-0)
  7. Texas A&M (4-1)
  8. Florida (3-1)
  9. BYU (7-0)
  10. Wisconsin (1-0)
  11. Miami (FL) (5-1)
  12. Oregon (0-0)
  13. Indiana (2-0)
  14. Oklahoma State (4-1)
  15. Coastal Carolina (6-0)
  16. Marshall (5-0)
  17. Iowa State (4-2)
  18. SMU (6-1)
  19. Oklahoma (4-2)
  20. USC (o-o)
  21. Boise State (2-0)
  22. Texas (4-2)
  23. Michigan (1-1)
  24. Auburn (4-2)
  25. Liberty (6-0)

No other SEC team received votes.

There is bound to be a shakeup in the top 5 after next Saturday. That’s because #1 Clemson will play at #4 Notre Dame. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has already announced that Lawrence will miss the game as he recovers from COVID-19.

