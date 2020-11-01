Bo Nix Leads Auburn to 48-11 Victory over LSU

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) eludes a tackle by LSU defensive lineman Ali Gaye (11) as he carries the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Quarterback Bo Nix generated 381 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as Auburn routed LSU 48-11 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn was successful in affecting LSU quarterback TJ Finley, a true freshman who was making his first career road start in place of the injured Myles Brennan.

Finley had two interceptions and one strip-sack fumble that directly led to three Auburn touchdowns.

Finley completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards before getting pulled in the third quarter for third-string quarterback Max Johnson. LSU’s offense went 5 of 17 on third downs.

