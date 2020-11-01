Jones, Smith Give Nick Saban a 41-0 Birthday Present as Alabama Shuts Out Mississippi State

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s 69th birthday Saturday night, quarterback Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who had 203 receiving yards, as No. 2 Alabama cruised to a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide (6-0) turned in a dominant defensive performance and Smith caught first-quarter touchdowns of 35 and 53 yards against the Bulldogs (1-4), who dropped their fourth straight game.

It was Alabama’s first shutout since a 24-0 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 10, 2018.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)