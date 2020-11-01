Man Charged with Murder in Prattville Shooting That Left One Dead, Another Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say they’ve charged a man with murder in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say 23-year-old SirJames Edward Raby of Montgomery is charged with both murder and second-degree assault.

Police say earlier today, they responded to the shooting at Brentwood Landing Apartments on Covered Bridge Parkway. That’s where they say they found a 23-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound. His name hasn’t yet been released.

A second person was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery for treatment.

Investigators say they determined that the shooting was the result of an earlier altercation between several males.

Police say several hours after the shooting, Raby turned himself in at the Prattville Police Department headquarters. He is being held in the Autauga County Jail on bonds totaling $530,000.