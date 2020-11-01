Turning Cooler Through Monday Night; Eta Getting Stronger

by Ben Lang

It’s the first day of November, and also the first day back on standard time. Hopefully you used the extra hour to enjoy today’s weather, because it was fantastic. Morning clouds quickly cleared, with abundant sunshine during the afternoon. A cold front moved through the area today, but despite that, temperatures rose into the 70s Sunday afternoon. Our area feels the effect of the cold front overnight, however. Temperatures quickly fall into the low 50s by 11PM, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Be sure to bundle up heading out the door Monday morning. Wind chills could briefly be in the low to mid 30s. Thanks to abundant sunshine, temperatures rebound by the afternoon, but only reach the low to mid 60s. Monday night looks like the coldest this week, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Election day features abundant sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. Expect highs near 70°. Tuesday night lows fall into the low 40s.

A warming trend commences for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Friday could feature upper 70s. No rain is forecast through this week. Wednesday looks mostly sunny, but Thursday and Friday look a bit more cloudy.

Rain could return to our forecast next weekend. However, it looks more like spotty showers rather than a widespread soaking at this time. Afternoon highs could be near 80° next Saturday and Sunday.

Tropics:

Tropical storm Eta is the only concern in the Atlantic basin. It’s located in the central Caribbean, moving west at 15 mph. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Eta to become a hurricane prior to landfall Tuesday near the Nicaragua/Honduras border in central America. Through Friday, the storm isn’t a concern to the United States. However, many global and hurricane models turn this system to the north between this Friday and next Sunday. That could result in Eta re-emerging in the western Caribbean. From there, it could continue north, and may eventually impact the United States in some way. However, that wouldn’t happen until sometime next week.