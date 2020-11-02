by Shane Butler

A much cooler air mass has moved into the area and we experience the coldest temps so far this fall overnight. Clear skies and light winds will be ideal conditions for temps to drop. We expect mid to upper 30s just before sunrise Tuesday. A frost advisory has been issued for our central and northern counties. That’s roughly Pike County northward. The rest of the work week is looking rather quiet weatherwise. High pressure will be over head and that helps keep the skies mostly clear. We’re thinking we make it rain free through at least Friday. Temps will be gradually warming through the week. Daytime highs are back in the mid to upper 70s by late week. Some moisture begins to work in as an easterly wind flows kicks in over the upcoming weekend. We will need to introduce a slight chance of showers starting Saturday afternoon. Temps will continue warming and we could see lower 80s early next week.