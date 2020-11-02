Chilton County Man Dies in Weekend House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Chilton County man was killed in a house fire over the weekend.

66-year-old Maplesville resident Charles Douglas Seales died in a house fire Saturday.

Chilton County Coroner Aaron Ellison said at the time of the fire, the residence was without power due to Hurricane Zeta-related damage.

Ellison said it was believed that Seales was using candles for light in the absence of electricity.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the candles being used was the source of the fire.

“This is a tragedy, and I would like to remind those who still remain without power to be very vigilant regarding alternative sources of light, including candles,” said Coroner Ellison.

The State Fire Marshall’s office is leading the investigation.