City of Tuskegee Swears In New Elected Officials

by Kay McCabe

The City of Tuskegee swore in new elected officials on Monday, Nov. 11.

History was made as Mayor Haygood is the first mayor, in twenty years, to be elected for a second term. The city also elected Chris Lee II, who is the youngest-ever person to serve as City Council At-Large in Tuskegee.

Former longtime Tuskegee mayor and former state legislator, Johnny Ford, is now on city council, representing District 2.