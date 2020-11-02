Clear And Cooler Through Election Day; Eta Now A Major Hurricane

by Ben Lang

We’re back on standard time, and we’ve turned the calendar to November. Our weather of late certainly feels like a transition to winter too. Monday morning started with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. The air is dry, and with a cloudless sky Monday, temperatures rebound into the low to mid 60s. Winds remain out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Winds subside tonight, setting the stage for temperatures to plummet after sunset. Temperatures might be in the mid 50s by 5PM, and are likely in the upper 40s by 7PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s. There could be some patchy frost around sunrise Tuesday.

Election day looks a bit warmer, with highs near 70°. Weather won’t be an issue on the way to the polls, with abundant sunshine from start to finish. Tuesday night won’t be as cold, with lows in the low 40s. A warming trend commences Wednesday. Highs reach the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. No rain is forecast through the end of the week, but we could see more clouds Thursday and Friday.

Small rain chances return this weekend. However, neither Saturday nor Sunday look like a washout. Both days feature more of a spotty to scattered shower type of rain. Expect warmer temperatures over the weekend, with highs closer to 80° and lows near 60°.

Eta became a major Category 3 storm at noon Monday. It’s located in the western Caribbean, and likely still rapidly intensifying. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Eta to be a Category 4 storm with winds near 140 mph at landfall near the Nicaragua/Honduras border by Tuesday morning. The storm rapidly weakens from there, and slowly continues west across central America. In addition to significant wind damage near the point of landfall, life-threatening flooding will impact the region through the end of the week.

We may need to keep an eye on the remnants of this storm by this weekend, however. The NHC forecast calls for the storm to re-emerge into the northwest Caribbean this weekend. Various global and hurricane models show the storm meandering in the Caribbean, and perhaps eventually turning north towards Cuba or the Gulf of Mexico. However, it will be some time before it becomes a potential threat. Perhaps the middle of next week, at the earliest.