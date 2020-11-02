Montgomery County Mugshots (10/25/20 -10/31/20)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/16 11.02Mugshots banner

2/16 WILLIAMS, ANTHONY – Attempted Murder

3/16 WHEELER, GEORGE – Burglary 3rd Dwelling

4/16 THOMAS, BRYANT – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harrassment)

5/16 STEWART, CYRUS – Breaking-Entering Vehicle



6/16 PELHAM, PHILLIP – Theft of Propery 1st

7/16 NORTHCUTT, LAMAR – Probation Violation

8/16 MCGHEE, BRION – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

9/16 LIGHTFOOT III, GARY – Fugitive from Justice

10/16 LOPEZ-LOPEZ, FERNANDO – Criminal Possesion of a Forged Instrument 2nd



11/16 KING, JOYCE – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

12/16 HUNTER, KAI – Auto Burglary

13/16 HERNANDEZ, HECTOR – Rape 1st

14/16 BUTLER JR, SAMUEL – Parole Violation

15/16 BROWN, TAVARIS – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)



16/16 BROWN, KINCHEILO – Parole Violation

































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 10/25-10/31!