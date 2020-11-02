Montgomery County Mugshots (10/25/20 -10/31/20)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
2/16
WILLIAMS, ANTHONY – Attempted Murder
3/16
WHEELER, GEORGE – Burglary 3rd Dwelling
4/16
THOMAS, BRYANT – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harrassment)
5/16
STEWART, CYRUS – Breaking-Entering Vehicle
6/16
PELHAM, PHILLIP – Theft of Propery 1st
7/16
NORTHCUTT, LAMAR – Probation Violation
8/16
MCGHEE, BRION – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
9/16
LIGHTFOOT III, GARY – Fugitive from Justice
10/16
LOPEZ-LOPEZ, FERNANDO – Criminal Possesion of a Forged Instrument 2nd
11/16
KING, JOYCE – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
12/16
HUNTER, KAI – Auto Burglary
13/16
HERNANDEZ, HECTOR – Rape 1st
14/16
BUTLER JR, SAMUEL – Parole Violation
15/16
BROWN, TAVARIS – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
16/16
BROWN, KINCHEILO – Parole Violation
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 10/25-10/31!