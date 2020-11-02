Quiet Weather Week with Moderating Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Today will be gorgeous with tons of sunshine, but expect highs on either side of 60°. Tonight will be our coldest with widespread 30s, then highs return to the upper 60s by tomorrow afternoon. No weather issues as you cast your ballot on Election Day.

HURRICANE ETA: The center of Hurricane Eta was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 80.9 West. Eta is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through this morning. A slower motion toward the west-southwest is forecast by this afternoon and continuing into Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua this afternoon, and make landfall within the Hurricane Warning area in Nicaragua by early Tuesday. The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening, possibly rapid, is expected through early Tuesday, and Eta could be a major hurricane when landfall occurs by early Tuesday. Weakening will begin after the system moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

Again, we still have a month of hurricane season left, and I don’t think we are done naming systems in this historic 2020 season.

REST OF WEEK: The second half of the week will feature moderating temperatures as our flow switches from the southeast, and that will allow for a few more clouds in the sky each day, but still expect plenty of sunshine. The days will be mild with mid 70s expected, while nights remain clear and chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s are expected. This pattern looks to continue into weekend as well.

Have a marvelous Monday and please vote tomorrow!!!

Ryan