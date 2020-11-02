Sen. Doug Jones, Tommy Tuberville Fight for U.S. Senate Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama) will try to perform another Deep South win Tuesday, this time against former college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

The race pits the incumbent former U.S. attorney against Tuberville, who has made support for President Donald Trump the main pillar of his campaign.

Jones has positioned himself as a moderate and is often called the Senate’s most endangered Democrat. Jones in campaign stops has emphasized his bipartisan voting record.

Tuberville said Sunday that he believed Trump was sent by God.

Former President Barack Obama recorded a robocall that went out Sunday urging voters to get to the polls for Jones.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)