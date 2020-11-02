Virtual 5K Raises Thousands to Fight ‘Period Poverty’

by Jalea Brooks

Brooke and Breanna Bennett are on a mission to make sure young women have the menstrual and hygiene items to stay clean and healthy during their period. Their organization just wrapped up a virtual 5k Race to do just that; end period poverty.

The non-profit is the brain-child of the now 13-year-old twin sisters who were moved to action when they learned that many girls their age miss school and more simply because they cannot afford sanitary pads or tampons.

That’s why Women In Training provides monthly donations of “WITKITS” to girls and young women in need. The canvas bags full of menstrual and hygiene products have become their signature.

Both Breanna and Brooke are apart of the cross-country team at school and felt the 5K was a perfect way to combine their love for running with their philanthropy. From October 10th-31st Women in Training partnered with Leadership Montgomery to host a Virtual 5k to help raise money to not only keep the WITKITS going, but to branch out in its outreach.

The 5k raised more than $6,600, surpassing its $5,000 goal, which will help establish the WIT Youth Leadership Circle in January 2021.

You can read more about WIT and their mission to end period poverty here.