Afternoon Update on Election Day at the Polls in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

It has already been a busy election day across Montgomery. People have stood in line in order to vote at many polling places.

Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love III says about 25,000 people in Montgomery County requested absentee ballots, which is about five times greater than a typical election.

As of earlier today, about 23,000 homes in Alabama still don’t have power after Hurricane Zeta hit the state last week. Secretary of State John Merrill says those outages are not affecting any polling places in the state.

In Montgomery, the process has reportedly gone smoothly, even with people waiting in line.