Alabama Sec. of State Brings Update on Election Day on “Alabama News Rising”

by Andrew James

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill was our guest on “Alabama News Rising” this morning to talk to us by phone about his expectations for Election Day in Alabama.

Merrill says the latest numbers show more than 331,000 absentee ballots were requested for this election. He says so far, more than 300,000 have been returned. More ballots should be added to that total because ballots that arrive at election offices by noon today will be counted.

Merrill says power has been restored to all polling locations statewide after Hurricane Zeta hit the state last week, causing widespread outages.

He says he and his staff will review this election, as they do every election, to evaluate what went well and where improvements need to be made. He has a reminder that any major election changes have to be approved by the Alabama Legislature.

