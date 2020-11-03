Campaign 2020: State and Local Election Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is your Campaign 2020 headquarters, with complete results of state and local races.

GET COMPLETE ELECTION RESULTS

Polls closed at 7 p.m. tonight. With more than 300,000 absentee ballots returned and long lines at many polling locations statewide, there will be lot of votes to count tonight.

Among the top races:

U.S. Senate: Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones is seeking a full term in office. He is being challenged by Republican Tommy Tuberville, the former head football coach at Auburn University.

U.S. House District 2: With Republican incumbent Martha Roby not seeking re-election after ten years in office, there will be a new face representing this district in Washington. Republican Barry Moore of Enterprise is facing Democratic candidate Phyllis Harvey-Hall of Montgomery.

In Montgomery County, voters in the Montgomery Public Schools district will decide whether to raise property taxes to bring more funding to schools. Currently, the school system operates at the minimum amount of property tax funding allowed by state law.

Stay with Alabama News Network on air, online and on your phone for the latest results throughout the night.