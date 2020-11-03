Chilly Nights & Warm Days

by Shane Butler



A clear and dry weather pattern continues to rule over our area. Nights remain on the chilly side through at least Thursday morning. Daytime temps will be warming nicely with highs approaching 80 late week and over the weekend. High pressure has maintained this nice weather but it will be moving off to our east. This movement will allow winds to become more east to southeasterly and that brings in some Atlantic moisture. Clouds begin to increase Thursday into Friday with some showers possible by Saturday. Thinking the rest of the weekend is fairly mild. At this point, there’s a lot of uncertainty about early next week. Hurricane Eta may want to move into the gulf and eventually move towards the northern gulf coast. The models are suggesting this but its way too early for us to raise any impact concerns. Let’s just watch its movement over the next few days and then we can make a decision on impacts, if any for us. In the mean time, enjoy some of this awesome fall weather.