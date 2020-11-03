CrimeStoppers Offering Reward in Montgomery Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in the death of Sandra Smith.

On Sunday, October 25, Montgomery Police patrol units responded to the intersection of South Court Street and Huntley Drive regarding a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Sandra Smith. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.