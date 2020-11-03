Excellent Election Day Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

TONS OF SUNSHINE: After the cold start to the day, temperatures are warming up on this Election Day, as ample sunshine will allow for warmer afternoon highs with mid and upper 60s across much of South/Central Alabama.

HURRICANE ETA: This extremely dangerous and powerful storm will bring a devastating blow to Central America. Here is the latest update from NHC: The eye of extremely dangerous Hurricane Eta was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 83.1 West. Eta is moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through this morning. A westward or west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin by this afternoon and continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua within the Hurricane Warning area in a few hours. The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across central portions of Honduras by Thursday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Eta is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is likely before landfall. Weakening will begin after the center moves inland later today. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 923 mb (27.26 inches). We note that both major global models suggest the core of Eta should survive the journey over land this week, then emerging back over the western Caribbean this weekend. Then, there is some potential for reorganization next week near the Yucatan Channel or Florida Straits. We can’t rule out entry into the southern Gulf in 7-10 days, but there is no skill at a specific forecast that far out. Just something to watch for now.

REST OF THIS WEEK: The second half of the week will feature moderating temperatures as our flow switches from the southeast, and that will allow for a few more clouds in the sky each day, but still expect plenty of sunshine. The days will be mild with mid and upper 70s expected; while nights remain clear and cool with lows in the 50s and 60s are expected.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will try and rise this weekend, and though we may need to mention the outside chance for a rogue shower somewhere, for now, we will keep the forecast dry with a partly sunny sky with a high in the upper 70s, and lows around 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The overall quiet weather pattern will continue well into next week. By the second half of next week as a cold front approaches, and we may be bringing showers back to the forecast.

Please cast your VOTE today, it counts, and really does matter!!!

Ryan