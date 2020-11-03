Montgomery Co. Probate Judge J.C. Love III Expects Record-Shattering Turnout

by Andrew James

Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love III was on Alabama News Rising this morning in a phone interview to talk about his expectations for Election Day.

He says he expects turnout to be five times what it was in 2008 and 2012 when President Obama was on the ballot, which had been the highest turnout to date.

This time, he thinks turnout will be 112,000 to 125,000 voters.

He says 25,000 absentee ballots were requested countywide.

Thankfully, the power outages from Hurricane Zeta last week have long since been repaired and all polling locations have electricity.

More information about voting in Montgomery County