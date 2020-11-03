Montgomery County on Pace to Break Voter Turnout Records

by Jerome Jones

At 3:00PM on Election Day, Montgomery County had more than 50,000 ballots cast in person.

Add in nearly 26,000 absentee ballots and Montgomery County is on pace to shatter voter turnout records.

Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love says they predict 112,00o to 126,000 total voters.

That would be 65 to 7o percent of the total registered voters and will eclipse previous records set in 2008 and 2012.

Secretary of State John Merrill says all of Alabama’s polling locations were open on election day, and none were effected by Hurricane Zeta.