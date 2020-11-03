Montgomery Voters Overwhelmingly Support Education Tax

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery voters have spoken and voted yes for a property tax increase for schools.

Voters supported the measure by a vote of 61% yes to 39% no.

Officials say the Ad Valorem tax referendum will level the playing field for MPS students, and increase the quality of life for Montgomery residents.

MPS schools are funded at the lowest rate allowed by Alabama law at 10 mils.

Neighboring school districts are funded at twice the millage rate.

The ad valorem tax referendum gained support from the business community, the military, and faith leaders around Montgomery.

“As we began to educate people about what it means to have 10mils compared to a school district that has 27 or 28 mils and how they can do so many things for their students it just started to grow and bubble,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the Education Tax will make Montgomery more attractive to military families, businesses, and industry.

“It says that this community believes in itself, and is willing to invest in our potential and our possibilities, and we’re not being held back by past failures or setbacks,” said Mayor Reed.

Estimates are that the tax increase \ will cost the average property owner in Montgomery County about $13 per month.

The tax will being being levied in 2022, and MPS will see the tax dollars starting in the year 2023.