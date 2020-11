Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Crash on West South Boulevard

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police has identified a pedestrian killed in a crash Friday night.

Montgomery Police say 23-year-old Nakeya Brunson was struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of West South Boulevard Friday just before 11:00PM as she entered the roadway.

Brunson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there are no charges anticipated at this time.