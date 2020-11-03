Second Person Dies in September Crash on Zelda Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of the victims involved in a crash on Zelda Road in Montgomery in September has died.

Montgomery Police Department says 65-year-old Chester Parker died from his injuries on November 1.

Montgomery Police say two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and a Toyota Tacoma, collided near the intersection of Zelda Road and Gatsby Drive just before 10:00PM on September 25.

19-year-old Orinthesis Whatley, who was a passenger in the Mustang, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the initial investigation shows the Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Zelda Road when for some unknown reason, it crossed into the northbound lanes before colliding with the Toyota Tacoma.